Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,617 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. 2,048,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

