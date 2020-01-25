Telemus Capital LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285,654 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 62.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 372,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,685. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

