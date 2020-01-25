Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

