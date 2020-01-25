Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 77.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 21.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 906,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.54. 7,471,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

