Telemus Capital LLC Sells 10,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,513. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

