Telemus Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $432.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.07 and its 200 day moving average is $384.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $433.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

