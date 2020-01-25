Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $62.00. 7,988,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,886. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

