Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Up 6.1%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42, 1,245,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 647,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLGT. Raymond James cut Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Teligent by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

