Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.22 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

