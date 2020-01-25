Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a negative rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 5,661,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 735,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

