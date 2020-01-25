TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.89

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

