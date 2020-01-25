The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE KO opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

