THEKEY Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $20,223.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

