Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 247.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 175.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

LGLV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,250. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7272 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.