Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.21. 831,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,517. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

