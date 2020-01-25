Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 4.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 167,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,881. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

