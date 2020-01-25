TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 13,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

