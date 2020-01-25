Total Produce (LON:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.90

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.90 and traded as low as $115.00. Total Produce shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 6,539 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $466.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93.

About Total Produce (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

