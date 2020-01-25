Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 2,214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.30. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

