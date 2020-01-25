Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.03. 7,791,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

