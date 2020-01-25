Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. 7,089,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

