Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 4,051 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.23. 3,670,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,482. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

