Transform Wealth LLC Sells 184 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

