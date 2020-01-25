Transform Wealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,611,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

