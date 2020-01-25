Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,369. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.