Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.24, approximately 22,485,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 15,949,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

