TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TransUnion by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

