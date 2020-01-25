TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 625 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.
NYSE:TNET opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.