TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 625 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

