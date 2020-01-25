Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TSE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,844. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

