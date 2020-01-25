Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 13,431,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,677. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

