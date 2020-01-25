Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TBK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. 187,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

