Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

TRVG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 220,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

