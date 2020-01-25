TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Cap of $14,957.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $14,957.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

