Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Tronox stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

