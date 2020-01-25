TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 111,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. TTEC has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TTEC by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.