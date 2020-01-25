Tufton Capital Management Buys 898 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $12,238,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 13,213,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.