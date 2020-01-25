Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,346,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. 587,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,275. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.