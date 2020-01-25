Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,161 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE KTB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 309,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,206. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

