TurtleNetwork Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $545,469.00 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000687 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.