UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $216,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $565,013. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

