Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,450 ($58.54).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective (down from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 105.50 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,474 ($58.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,401.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,727.44.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

