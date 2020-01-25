Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 2,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.53. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

