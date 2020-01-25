Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Uniqure stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,575. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uniqure by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

