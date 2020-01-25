United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 34,282 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,851,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,296,986. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

