United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.