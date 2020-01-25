United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,890. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

