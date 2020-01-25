United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In other news, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $166.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

