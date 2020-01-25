United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

