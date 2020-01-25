United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. 9,309,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

