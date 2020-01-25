United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.08. 339,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

